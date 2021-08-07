2,650 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $398,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.