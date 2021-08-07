25,000 Shares in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWRKU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,557,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

Z-Work Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

