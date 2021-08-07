$232.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post sales of $232.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $203.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $883.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $891.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

