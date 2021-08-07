22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.20. 22nd Century Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 78,876 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XXII shares. Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 251,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

