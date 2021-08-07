20,300 Shares in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

BATS:CNYA opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

