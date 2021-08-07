$2.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report earnings per share of $2.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.86. Primerica posted earnings of $2.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $1,693,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

