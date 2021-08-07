$2.22 EPS Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,897 shares of company stock worth $5,981,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 523,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.75. DaVita has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

