19,163 Shares in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

