1,795 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Software by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $746.72 million, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.