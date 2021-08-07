17,613 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Purchased by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

