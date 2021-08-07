1,703 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROG opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.26. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $207.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.