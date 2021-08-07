$155.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the highest is $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,500. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

