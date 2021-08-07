$155.39 Million in Sales Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the highest is $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $571.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.61 million to $598.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $501.16 million, with estimates ranging from $376.81 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,500. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.