14,852 Shares in Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $1.96 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

