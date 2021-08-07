1,470 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Chart Industries stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.80. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

