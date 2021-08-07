$12.90 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.80 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMST. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

