11,554 Shares in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPI stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

