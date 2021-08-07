11,174 Shares in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 46.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

