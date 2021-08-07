10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s current price.

TXG stock opened at $170.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $92.54 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,403 shares of company stock worth $18,368,357. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

