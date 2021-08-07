1,075 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $6,010,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.15.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

