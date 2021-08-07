$100.10 Million in Sales Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce sales of $100.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.18 million and the highest is $102.14 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $92.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year sales of $398.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $403.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.54 million, with estimates ranging from $394.61 million to $437.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.63. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

