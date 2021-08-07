$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $123,138.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Regional Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Regional Management in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

RM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

