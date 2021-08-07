$1.51 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.58. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,602,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,204,000 after purchasing an additional 456,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $139.51. 209,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

