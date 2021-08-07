$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $83.99. 317,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.19. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

