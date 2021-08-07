$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $777.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.02 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a PEG ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

