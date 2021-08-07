$1.06 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.