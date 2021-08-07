$0.82 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

