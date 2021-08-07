$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.66. 136,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after buying an additional 74,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.