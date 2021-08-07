-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.55. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

In related news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $32,661.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,655 shares of company stock worth $260,332. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

