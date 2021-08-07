$0.65 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Graco reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

GGG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $80.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,287,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

