-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 273.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.
