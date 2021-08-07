-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 273.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

ARPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.69. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.