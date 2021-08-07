$0.25 EPS Expected for Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.52 million for the quarter.

CANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CANG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.00. 200,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,747. Cango has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

