$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

