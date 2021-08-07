-$0.08 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

