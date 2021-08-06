Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 2,127,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,778,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 926,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Zynga by 122.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,316,000 after buying an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at about $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,441,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

