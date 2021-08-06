Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Cowen

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,778,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 6.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.