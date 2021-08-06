Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,826. The company has a market cap of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

