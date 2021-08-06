Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ZSAN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,036. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 118.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 914.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 879,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 793,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 37.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

