ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $182 million-$184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.74 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $5.98 on Thursday, hitting $66.58. 15,449,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,809. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 289.48, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $45,282.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,059 shares in the company, valued at $45,282.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,451,191 shares of company stock worth $526,247,861. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

