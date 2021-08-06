Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,356. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $796.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.24.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

