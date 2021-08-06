ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. 12,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

