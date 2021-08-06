ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ZIOP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 11,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,887. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

