Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

ZBH stock opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

