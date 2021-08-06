Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA ZAL traded down €4.70 ($5.53) on Thursday, reaching €92.68 ($109.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,274 shares. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €97.77.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

