Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.42. Zai Lab has a one year low of $72.42 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock worth $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

