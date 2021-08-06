Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $12,272,276.64 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $17,909,361.12.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $72.42 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,268,000 after acquiring an additional 176,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

