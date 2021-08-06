Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRLD. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.96. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $195.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,292 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $244,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,554. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

