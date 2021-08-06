Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

