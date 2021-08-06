Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to “Hold”

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RDHL opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

