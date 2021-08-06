Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) to Buy

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $74,206,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $29,275,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $24,174,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $16,862,000.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

