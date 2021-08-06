Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Buy

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $857.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter worth about $7,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,805,000 after buying an additional 117,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.